Late-night fire destroys home under construction on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio arson investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a home under construction on the city’s East Side.

The fire was called in around 9:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Aransas Avenue, not far from South New Braunfels Avenue and South Gevers Street.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames showing from the building. They had to fight the fire defensively.

Fire officials said the second story of the home eventually collapsed and the house is now considered a total loss. No injuries were reported.

A woman who was hiding behind the home has since been detained by police for questioning. Gas rags and matches were also found near the next two houses on the street which are also under construction, authorities said.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.