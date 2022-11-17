New video, texts shed new light on migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard

It’s been just over two months since migrant flights left San Antonio, and newly released video and texts are shedding light on the effort to move dozens of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

It’s the second round of documents released by the State of Florida under a court order.

The texts released this week show the communication between those organizing those flights. That includes Perla Huerta, the woman who allegedly recruited migrants, and Larry Keefe, a man identified by some outlets as the Florida governor’s public safety czar.

The texts date back at least two weeks before the flights and include discussions on border crossings, travel plans, and recruitment efforts just days before the flights.

One of those texts showed 34 migrants were on the manifest, with a goal of 50. The next day, a text showed they appeared to reach that goal and even used a thumbs-up emoji.

The documents also include passenger flight itineraries, along with video of the group as they boarded the planes.

That group was eventually flown to and dropped off in the Massachusetts vacation town of Martha’s Vineyard.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office launched a criminal investigation into the flights in September. KSAT emailed the sheriff’s office for an update, but we have not heard back.

