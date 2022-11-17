Teen shot in leg while walking through gate of apartment complex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 14-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital after he was shot outside an apartment complex on the city’s Southeast Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the Reserves at Pecan Valley Apartments in the 4030 block of East Southcross, not far from Roland Road and South W. W. White Road.

According to police, the teen was walking through the gate of his apartment complex when a car drove by and someone inside fired, wounding him in the leg. The teen was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he’s expected to recover, police said.

SAPD said they have no description of the suspects. A motive for the shooting is also not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.