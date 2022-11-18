Spirit Airlines lands in San Antonio, announces two new routes for travelers

SAN ANTONIO – Spirit Airlines is now taking off and landing at the San Antonio International Airport.

The first flight from Orlando landed on Thursday and the first flight from Las Vegas touches down Friday.

The low-cost flight service announced it will add two more routes to its offerings.

Starting March 8, Spirit will offer daily, nonstop routes between San Antonio and Baltimore and San Antonio and Fort Lauderdale.

“We are overjoyed to give our travelers more options for family-friendly travel. In July, Spirit said if the community responded to their new nonstops to Las Vegas and Orlando they could add new markets by the time these flights started,” said Jesus H. Saenz, Director of Airports for the San Antonio Airport System, in a press release. “Well, we did it! Due to successful bookings on their new nonstops, Spirit is deciding to invest even more in the Alamo City!”

Spirit serves three other Texas airports — Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

“It’s exciting to kick off our new service with plans to grow and give San Antonio travelers even more low-fare options to explore popular vacation destinations,” said Lania Rittenhouse, Vice President of Guest Experience, Brand & Communications for Spirit Airlines and President of the Spirit Charitable Foundation.

The Spirit Charitable Foundation commemorated its new service in San Antonio with a $20,000 donation to Soldiers’ Angels which provides aid, comfort, and resources to the military and veteran community.

