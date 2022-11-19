42º

Local News

Chicken caught scrambling through traffic on East Side finds forever home, ACS says

Senor Tráfico is now in his new chicken coop, far away from city traffic

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Animal Care Services officers were driving near MLK and the IH-10 overpass when they saw the chicken, named Senor Tráfico, cutting through traffic. (Photos by San Antonio ACS) (KSAT/ACS)

SAN ANTONIO – Why did a chicken cross the road on the East Side? Apparently, to find his new forever home.

Drivers slowed down to avoid hitting the feathery fellow while ACS officers pulled over and led him to a grassy area, away from the traffic.

Officers then had to lure Tráfico out of the grass in a calm manner, to avoid him heading back onto the busy road.

It was a battle of hendurance, but ACS was eventually able to corral the chicken and take him back to the animal shelter, in hopes of finding a forever family.

Four days later, Tráfico was adopted, according to ACS. And, his new chicken coop was plenty far away from city traffic.

“Tráfico’s scrambled situation is a great reminder to make sure even winged pets need to remain safely at home,” ACS said in a statement.

For information on laws regarding domestic fowl in San Antonio, click here.

