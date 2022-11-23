Get free pizza, plus enter to win PS5 at Black Friday blood drive

SAN ANTONIO – Community members are encouraged to help this holiday season by becoming blood donors on Black Friday at Ingram Park Mall.

Donors will be entered for a chance to win a Play Station 5, along with various gifts and perks.

South Texas Blood and Tissue invites the public to donate Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ingram Mall Park, located at 6301 Northwest Loop 410.

Donors will receive the following:

Free medium Papa John’s Pizza

$20 for $20 Dave and Busters game card

Entry to win a PlayStation 5

Rewards Store points to redeem for an additional eGift card

Interested donors can make an appointment by visiting SouthTexasBlood.org or call 210-731-5590.

South Texas Blood and Tissue said demand for blood, especially type-O blood, continues to outpace donations.

Donations decrease during the holidays when frequent donors go on vacation and schools are out on a break.