Teen charged after working with brother to steal Christmas gifts out of man’s vehicle, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after San Antonio police said he and his brother stole Christmas presents out of a man’s vehicle when he returned home from a family outing last year.

Dominick Michael Clark Brinkley, 19, is charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, Bexar County court records show.

The charge stems from an incident on Dec. 26, 2021 when officers were called to the 20300 block of Stone Oak Parkway.

A man and his girlfriend has just returned from a Christmas family outing and were unloading gifts from their vehicle into their home.

When they were away from their vehicle, police said Dominick and his brother, Isaiah, 16, came up and started going through the vehicle’s trunk and glovebox.

When the man returned, he caught both of the brothers going through their vehicle and yelled at them. The brothers then retreated to their vehicle, police said.

The man ran to the suspects’ vehicle and grabbed onto Dominick. Isaiah then pulled a gun and fired shots at the man, striking him in both biceps, according to SAPD.

Police said the man fell back after sustaining two gunshot wounds but still had ahold of Dominick’s beanie. The suspects got away with some of the man’s property, the affidavit states.

The beanie was given to investigators, and it was found to have a clump of hair inside.

In the following days, police took fingerprints from the victim’s vehicle and submitted them to a lab. A match came up for Isaiah.

On Feb. 25, investigators analyzed the clump of hair found in the beanie and it did not match Isaiah.

Then, on Nov. 24, police contacted Dominick inside the Bexar County Jail, as he had been arrested for another crime.

During an interview with Dominick, he told authorities that he remembered the incident on Dec. 26, saying he was with his brother. He said they were trying to get into vehicles, according to an affidavit.

Dominick said he followed his brother and they were going through a black Mustang, the man’s vehicle, when the incident happened.

He confirmed to police that the man began to grab on to him when they retreated to their vehicle and that his brother fired rounds. He also remembered having worn the beanie.

According to court records, Dominick’s bond is set at $75,000 and a pre-hearing has been set for Dec. 27. It’s unknown if Isaiah is in custody.