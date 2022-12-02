50º

Man shot in car wash parking lot on West Side, San Antonio police say

Injured man hospitalized, stable

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: Shooting, San Antonio
Shooting at car wash on West Side (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after being shot multiple times in a car wash parking lot on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police said a group of men met up at a car wash on Frio City Road, near Highway 90, on Thursday evening.

A conversation between the group led to one man being shot several times in the abdomen. However, it’s unclear how many shots were fired.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital and is stable, police said.

Officers hope witnesses and the injured man can provide more information to find the suspects.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

