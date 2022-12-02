Man shot in car wash parking lot on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after being shot multiple times in a car wash parking lot on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police said a group of men met up at a car wash on Frio City Road, near Highway 90, on Thursday evening.

A conversation between the group led to one man being shot several times in the abdomen. However, it’s unclear how many shots were fired.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital and is stable, police said.

Officers hope witnesses and the injured man can provide more information to find the suspects.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.