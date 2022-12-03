2 people in critical condition, suspects arrested after park shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are in critical condition after a shooting at a park on the city’s South Side, said San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at 10:30 p.m. Friday at Morill Park, located at 238 E Hart Avenue.

Upon arrival, a park police officer found a boy with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body lying on the basketball court of the park.

One suspect was found with a gunshot wound to the neck and abdomen across the street from the park, said SAPD.

Multiple shell casings were found on the basketball court and in the grass.

Witnesses told officers that the victims came up to the suspects and several other people sitting at the park’s bleachers and asked if they wanted to play a game. After exchanging words, the suspects pulled several handguns and demanded the victims’ belongings. Shortly after, shots were fired, said SAPD.

Police said the suspect’s friends took his gun, loaded it in a vehicle, and fled the location. One firearm was located down the street from the scene.

The injured suspect was being helped to walk down the street but was left behind.

One of the suspects was shot in the neck and abdomen. One victim was struck approximately six times in his chest and other extremities, said SAPD.

The two were transported to local hospitals in critical condition.

Through the investigation, it was found the suspects fired first.

Both suspects, 19 and 22 years of age, will be charged with three counts of Aggravated Robbery.