One injured after shots fired at house party, BCSO says

CONVERSE, Texas – A house party in Converse turned into a dangerous situation after shots were fired, leaving one injured in critical condition, said Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO said deputies in the 8700 block of Trace Creek heard shots fired at 11:50 p.m. Friday.

A large house party, with about 25 people, was taking place when someone opened fire on the home, said BCSO.

An unknown-aged girl was hit three times by gunfire and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Converse PD detectives and BCSO investigators are working with witnesses to gather information on a possible suspect or suspects.