One hospitalized in motorcycle crash on East Side, SAPD says

The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of S WW White Road.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – One person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the city’s East Side, said San Antonio police.

Police said a 22-year-old man was traveling in the southbound lanes on S WW White Road, approaching the intersection of Holmgreen Road on a motorcycle, when a car made a left turn in front of the man.

The man crashed into the driver’s side door of the vehicle and went airborne, landing on the roadway, said SAPD.

The man was then taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SAPD said he is now in stable condition.

