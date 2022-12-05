College student disappears at Canyon Lake, belongings found by lake shore

CANYON LAKE, Texas – A 22-year-old University of Houston student disappeared at Canyon Lake over the weekend and is still unaccounted for as of Monday morning.

Aamir Ali was on a camping trip with two friends at Canyon Lake when he told them he was going for a short walk around 9 p.m. Friday.

Investigators said his friends became concerned when Ali didn’t return.

They went looking for Ali and found his phone, clothes and airpods by the lake shore and then called the police.

Authorities in the area spent all day Saturday conducting a search using a K9 unit and boats.

Anyone with information about Ali’s whereabouts is asked to call the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 620-3400.

