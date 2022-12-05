UTSA distributes $4.2 million to students for fall semester

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio has distributed $4.2 million through emergency financial aid grants to help students over the fall semester.

Funding for the grants comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), which has disbursed more than $94 million in grants since its induction in 2020.

Nearly 38,000 students have received grant money from HEERF to help with the cost of tuition, food, housing, technology, health care, child care and course-related expenses, according to a press release.

“The HEERF funds provided to our students have been an invaluable source of assistance during a very difficult time,” said Lynn Barnes Jr., UTSA senior vice provost for strategic enrollment. “The additional financial assistance to help students stay enrolled and support educational expenses related to the pandemic has made a real impact.”

The HEERF program was established through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. HEERF was set up to provide emergency financial aid grants to college students who are experiencing financial strains, the press release states.

This is the final semester for HEERF funding.

More education headlines: