More than 25 people evacuated after early-morning fire at downtown apartment building, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters say more than 25 people were evacuated following a fire at an apartment building downtown early Tuesday morning.

The fire was called in just before 3 a.m. at the former Robert E. Lee Hotel in the 100 block of West Travis Street, not far from West Salinas Street and Solidad Street.

Firefighters said they arrived to find a fire on a mattress in a room on the six floor of the apartment building. The fire was knocked down quickly and without incident.

Fire officials say three people were checked out for smoke inhalation by EMS at the scene. No one however, was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A damage estimate to the building was not given.