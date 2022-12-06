San Antonio nonprofit connects African American youth to the outdoors

A local nonprofit focused on connecting youth of color to the outdoors has impacted the lives of hundreds of students.

Since 2019, the nonprofit Black Outside Inc. has been reconnecting African American youth through different experiences.

“Part of our work and our reason why is, we realized the outdoors isn’t as diverse as our beautiful state of Texas. Here in Texas, only one percent of Texas State Park participants identify as black or African American and we are working to hopefully change those numbers, by reconnecting black youth to the outdoors through our programs,” Alex Bailey, executive director of Black Outside, Inc. said.

Bailey said this year more than 200 kids participated in their different programs, and that includes Camp Founder Girls.

Director of the camp Natalynn Masters, said the camp focuses on uplifting and empowering young children.

“Parents have shared with us how they’ve seen their child be more confident, really embracing their personality and being unapologetic in who they are,” Masters said.

The nonprofit also has a year round program for boys.

“Brothers with the Land for high school black boys. An opportunity for them to connect with the outdoors and do leadership development activities,” Bailey said.

The organization is currently accepting applications for the program and they hope to inspire more kids next year.

“We have so many beautiful nature spaces and we have our beautiful river that connects our city and we are super inspired to grow our work here in San Antonio and across Central Texas,” Bailey said.