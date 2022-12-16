UTSA Great College Graduate: Tina Rodgers

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT12 is celebrating our best and brightest graduates from across San Antonio, and one graduate is an amazing scientist and mother.

Tina Rodgers had an interesting road to earning her doctorate from UTSA.

Rodgers was a high school dropout decades ago, when she first became pregnant.

But a passion for science, a desire to help others and a loving family helped fuel her path to success.

Earlier this week, Rodgers crossed the stage to receive her third UTSA degree, this time a doctorate in biomedical engineering.

“So the favorite part was actually having my children see me. Even though I struggled and they saw me struggling,” Rodgers said. “It was just to show them, even though it is hard, and you may be doubtful, you can do it if you really work at it and put the effort into it.”

When asked about her future plans, she said she hopes her research can help other heal and fix what’s broken.

“The body can be mangled, and you can fix it. It’s a beautiful thing for me,” Rodgers said. “So whether it’s in research, or cancer, or developing a device to help the body like prosthetics and/or any other device that can help the body heal itself, I’m passionate about all of it. It’s just amazing.”

Rogers said she plans to stay in San Antonio working as a post-doctorate, researching at Brooke Army Medical Center.