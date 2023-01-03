78º

LIVE

Local News

VIA riders get in free to All-American Bowl and All-Star football games

The games will be played on Jan. 7 in the Alamodome

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: VIA, All-American Bowl, Alamodome, Sports, Things to Do
VIA Park and Ride

SAN ANTONIO – Anyone who uses VIA’s special event service to get to the Alamodome on Jan. 7 can get into the All-American Bowl and San Antonio Sports All-Star football games for free thanks to a partnership between VIA and the San Antonio Sports Foundation.

VIA’s Park & Ride fare is $1.30 each way and vouchers for the games will be provided at the Crossroads Park & Ride at 151 Crossroads Blvd. There are discounted fares for children, seniors, students and active-duty U.S. military.

Service to the Alamodome will run from 10 a.m. until noon. Return service will operate for one hour after the All-Star game ends. There will not be bus service between games.

The All-American Bowl starts at noon and the San Antonio Sports All-Star game begins at 5 p.m.

Cash and credit cards are accepted at the park & ride location or riders can pre-purchase tickets through VIA’s goMobile app. VIA bus passes will be accepted.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email