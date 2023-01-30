Two shot at San Marcos apartment complex, police say

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Two people were shot at an apartment complex not far from Texas State University in San Marcos, according to police.

San Marcos PD said the shooting happened just after midnight Sunday at the Retreat Apartments on Craddock Avenue near Moore Street.

Police said the shooting started during a fight at a party.

The extent of the injuries of those who were shot is currently unknown.

No arrests have been made at this time.

KSAT will update you with new information as it becomes available.

