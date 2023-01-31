Overnight fire forces residents to evacuate from East Side home

SAN ANTONIO – A fire on the second floor of a home forced the residents living there to have to evacuate overnight, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 1 a.m. at a home in the 200 block fo Dilworth Street, not far from South New Braunfels Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive on the city’s East Side.

Fire officials said the fire started on the second floor of what looks like an apartment attached to a house. Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and without incident.

The SAFD said the cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team will work to determine the exact cause.

A damage estimate to the home was not given and no injuries were reported.