Faulty heater causes fire, displaces resident from West Side home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A faulty heater caused a fire, displacing one person from their West Side home late Tuesday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 10 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of North San Gabriel, not far from North General McMullen Drive and St. Mary’s University.

Firefighters said they arrived to find a working fire in a back house. Firefighters got a quick knock down of the fire.

One person managed to get out safely and was checked for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Fire officials said a faulty heater is what originally sparked the flames.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

Damage to the home is estimated at around $20,000.