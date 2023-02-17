Early-morning fire damages boarded-up, abandoned West Side home

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are trying to figure out why flames sparked inside an abandoned and boarded up West Side home early Friday morning.

The fire was called in around 2:30 a.m. at the home in the 600 block of Torreon Street, not far from Guadalupe Street and Lanier High School.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames coming from the boarded up house. The boards caused a problem for the firefighters getting inside, but they still managed to get a quick knock down of the fire, fire officials said.

The San Antonio Fire Department said the house had previously been the scene of another fire.

A fire investigation team is working to determine the exact cause.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

A damage estimate to the home was not given. No injuries were reported.