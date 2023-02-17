45º

Local News

Early-morning fire damages boarded-up, abandoned West Side home

Fire was called in around 2:30 a.m. in 600 block of Torreon Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fire, SAFD, San Antonio, West Side
Torreon fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are trying to figure out why flames sparked inside an abandoned and boarded up West Side home early Friday morning.

The fire was called in around 2:30 a.m. at the home in the 600 block of Torreon Street, not far from Guadalupe Street and Lanier High School.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames coming from the boarded up house. The boards caused a problem for the firefighters getting inside, but they still managed to get a quick knock down of the fire, fire officials said.

The San Antonio Fire Department said the house had previously been the scene of another fire.

A fire investigation team is working to determine the exact cause.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

A damage estimate to the home was not given. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email