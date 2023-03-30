Free Pearl parking hours extended through June 30

Free surface level parking is available at the Pearl through February

SAN ANTONIO – The Pearl will continue to offer free parking hours into the summer.

The San Antonio hot spot will continue to offer free parking specials on select dates and times through June 30.

All surface lots at the Pearl will be free Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking will cost $3 after 2 p.m.

The Grayson, West, 281 North and 281 South lots will be free for the first 30 minutes and the River West and Newell lots will be free for the first two hours Friday through Sunday.

Daily parking at the Koehler Garage will be free for the first two hours, $10 for hours 2-5 and $20 for the next 5-24 hours, according to the Pearl parking map.

Pay stations for parking are located in the West lot and the 281 North and South lots. You can also text or pay online at your parking space.

The Pearl website says all money collected from parking fees goes into new cultural projects that help improve the area.