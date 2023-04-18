Uvalde CISD board approves schematic renderings of new elementary school

UVALDE, Texas – Plans for a new elementary school are moving forward in Uvalde CISD.

On Monday, the board approved the schematic renderings for the new elementary school as recommended by the Uvalde CISD Community Advisory Committee, according to a press release from the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation.

“The Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation is honored to begin the next phase of our work to build a new elementary school in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District. With this evening’s approval of the schematic design by the UCISD school board, we now move to the initial phases of the construction phase through the creation of construction documents,” said Tim Miller, executive director of the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation. “We anticipate groundbreaking to happen in mid to late summer of this year.”

The new school will be built near Uvalde CISD’s Dalton Elementary and is expected to house students from 2nd to 4th grade, just as Robb Elementary did.

The Robb Elementary shooting victims are remembered in the proposed design with a tree. The foundation said the tree rendering includes two large branches representing the two teachers who lost their lives and 19 smaller branches representing the children.

Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation tree rendering honoring victims of Robb Elementary mass shooting. (Uvalde CISD Moving Forward)

FULL VIDEO: Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation shares fly through of new elementary school