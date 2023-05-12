Man shot in foot during altercation at West Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot during an altercation on the city’s West Side early Friday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of San Martin Street, not far from both Ruiz Street and Farias Park.

According to police, a man and a woman had gotten into an argument and the man left, but then ultimately returned. That’s when, police say, as the man tried to enter the home the woman says she pulled out a gun and shot him in the foot.

The man fled and has not been found, police said.

SAPD says they are now presently searching for the man and are on the lookout in case he goes to a hospital for his injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

Police did not say exactly what the argument was about.