Canyon Lake Dam service road to close temporarily for maintenance

CANYON LAKE, Texas – The dam service road at Canyon Lake will temporarily close for embankment maintenance, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials said.

The Overlook Park Road will be open, but the dam service road is expected to be closed from May 22-25 to allow a contractor to stage equipment and perform maintenance, officials said.

“We understand a large number of people use the dam service road as a place to walk, walk with pets, take pictures, and enjoy being outdoors but for the safety of all visitors, we will be restricting access until the work is completed,” Civil Engineering Technician John Jacobs said.

For more information, call the Canyon Lake Office at 830-964-3341 or click here.