WATCH: New York City shrouded in smoke from Canada wildfires, air quality plummets

Lower Manhattan is covered in dense smoke on Wednesday, June 7th. (Credit: Ben Von Klemperer via Storyful)

Smoke from the wildfires in Canada has completely smothered New York City, forcing residents to stay indoors due to the hazardous air quality.

On Wednesday, the air quality continued to plummet and it’s unknown when the smoke will clear.

According to The Associated Press, millions of people are affected by the smoke in central New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, and even North Carolina and Indiana.

A resident in Syracuse, New York, claimed he could “taste the air” and that the smoke made him dizzy, according to the AP.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is warning residents to prepare to deal with the eerie smoke “over the long haul,” the AP reports.

Residents are urged to limit their time outdoors, seal their windows and turn off their air conditioning units to prevent exposure as much as possible.

The Federal Aviation Administration has also grounded some flights bound for LaGuardia Airport due to limited visibility from the smoke, the AP reports.

You can take a closer look at the smoke through these videos and photos, courtesy of Storyful and The Associated Press:

An aerial view shows New York City in a haze-filled sky from the Empire State Building observatory, Wednesday, June. 7, 2023, in New York. Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday, covering cities of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

A pedestrian walks past the smoke and haze shrouded New York Stock Exchange building in New York City Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a haze, turning the air acrid and the sky yellowish gray. (AP Photo/J. David Ake) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

New York City is covered in haze as photographed from the Empire State Building observatory, Wednesday, June. 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

People view New York City in a haze-filled sky from the Empire State Building observatory, Wednesday, June. 7, 2023, in New York. Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday, covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

The sun rises over a hazy New York City skyline as seen from Jersey City, N.J., Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a dystopian haze, turning the air acrid, the sky yellowish gray and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The sun rises over a hazy New York City skyline as seen from Jersey City, N.J., Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a dystopian haze, turning the air acrid, the sky yellowish gray and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

New York Yankees' Clarke Schmidt pitches to Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York. Smoke from Canadian wildfires has traveled into the United States, resulting in a number of air quality alerts issued since May. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Traffic moves along West Street past One World Trade Center, in this mirror image reflected in the facade of a building, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in New York, amidst smokey haze from wildfires in Canada. Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday, covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks. (AP Photo/Andy Bao) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

People take pictures of the New York skyline in a haze-filled sky from the Empire State Building observatory, Wednesday, June. 7, 2023, in New York. Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday, covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

In this GOES-16 GeoColor and fire temperature satellite image taken Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 p.m. EDT and provided by CIRA/NOAA, smoke from wildfires burning in the Canadian Provinces of Quebec, right, and Ontario, left, drift southward. (CIRA/NOAA via AP)

In a view toward Brooklyn, a boat maneuvers the East River near the Manhattan Bridge, left, and Brooklyn Bridge in New York on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Smoke from Canadian wildfires is pouring into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest and covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze. (AP Photo/Alyssa Goodman) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)