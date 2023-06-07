WATCH: New York City shrouded in smoke from Canada wildfires, air quality plummets

Smoke from the wildfires in Canada has completely smothered New York City, forcing residents to stay indoors due to the hazardous air quality.
On Wednesday, the air quality continued to plummet and it’s unknown when the smoke will clear.
According to The Associated Press, millions of people are affected by the smoke in central New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, and even North Carolina and Indiana.
A resident in Syracuse, New York, claimed he could “taste the air” and that the smoke made him dizzy, according to the AP.
RELATED: ‘I can taste the air’: Canadian wildfire smoke spreads hazardous haze at home and in the US
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is warning residents to prepare to deal with the eerie smoke “over the long haul,” the AP reports.
Residents are urged to limit their time outdoors, seal their windows and turn off their air conditioning units to prevent exposure as much as possible.
The Federal Aviation Administration has also grounded some flights bound for LaGuardia Airport due to limited visibility from the smoke, the AP reports.
You can take a closer look at the smoke through these videos and photos, courtesy of Storyful and The Associated Press:
Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.