Teen arrested after showing up to woman’s home, shooting up vehicle in driveway, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A teen is in custody after her threats toward another woman took a violent turn when she showed up at her home unannounced and shot up her vehicle, according to Bexar County deputies.

The incident made the victim “fear for her life,” and she pursued criminal charges, according to an affidavit.

Chasity Faith Lugo, 17, was arrested Thursday on a charge of deadly conduct - firearm, Bexar County court records show.

Before the incident, Lugo and a witness, who wasn’t named, sent threats to the victim, showing handguns with a message that read, “Don’t duck when u hear it,” according to the BCSO.

Not long after the threats were received, the shooting happened — around 11 p.m. on June 13.

Deputies said Lugo was seen on a Ring camera “aggressively knocking” on the victim’s front door.

The victim “feared for her safety” and hid in her bedroom, according to an affidavit.

After no one answered the door, Lugo fired multiple gunshots at the victim’s vehicle, parked in the driveway, according to BCSO.

Lugo then got into a vehicle with the witness and took off before deputies arrived, the affidavit said. No injuries were reported.

When authorities got to the scene, they found the victim’s vehicle with damage from multiple gunshots. Several shell casings were also found.

It’s unknown what the relationship was between Lugo, the witness, and the victim, but deputies said the victim was able to identify them.

A day later, deputies spoke with the witness, who admitted to driving Lugo to the victim’s home.

The witness told deputies she was aware that Lugo “wanted to go fight the victim” but wasn’t aware that Lugo was armed until she heard the gunfire, an affidavit said.

After Lugo fired rounds at the victim’s car, the witness told deputies that she got back into the vehicle while armed with a black handgun, and they took off from the scene.

According to court records, Lugo remains in the Bexar County Jail. Her bond is set at $50,000.

More on KSAT: