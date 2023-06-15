Texas Gov. Greg Abbott expected to sign controversial women’s sports bill into law

AUSTIN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign a measure that “protects women’s sports” into law at the State Capitol on Thursday afternoon.

The press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The governor will be accompanied by bill authors and sponsors, female athletes and other women’s sports advocates, according to a press release.

Senate Bill 15 would prohibit transgender athletes from competing on college teams that match their gender identity, the Texas Tribune reports.

The measure was approved by the Senate on Friday, May 26, and sent to the governor’s desk.

LGBTQ+ advocates have joined forces to rally against the bill, which is one of several that could bring significant changes to the lives of gay and transgender people in Texas.

