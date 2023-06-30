North Texas ‘Storage Fire’ threatens homes, consumes 1,000 acres in Palo Pinto County

Aerial photo of Storage Fire in Palo Pinto County on June 29, 2023.

PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas – A wildfire in North Texas has spread to 1,000 acres and prompted evacuations as it threatens about 150 homes.

The fire in Palo Pinto County — dubbed the Storage Fire — is burning south of Possum Kingdom Lake between Abilene and Dallas.

There are mandatory evacuations in place for the communities of Gaines Bend, Sportsman’s World, and Hell’s Gate.

The latest information from the Texas A&M Forest Service on Thursday night indicated that the fire was moving to the north and west and that it was about 30% contained.

“Dozers continue to build containment lines around the fire. Engine crews are engaged in mop up and checking for heat near the line,” Texas A&M Forest Service posted on Twitter.

Airtankers are conducting drops to slow the spread.

So far, there are no reports of injuries or property damages by the fire that was believed to have been caused by humans in the late afternoon on Wednesday.

On Thursday Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to deploy state firefighting resources to the area.

TDEM has deployed the following resources in support of wildfire response operations:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Over 15 personnel, an air attack platform, and heavy equipment such as bulldozers; two Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) strike teams comprised of approximately 30 firefighters, 10 fire engines, and a water tender.

Texas Division of Emergency Management: Emergency Response personnel to support local requests for assistance.

Texas Department of Transportation: Emergency Response personnel to support local requests for assistance.

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Wildland Fire Support Packages including paramedics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles.

Texas National Guard: Blackhawks with fire-suppression capability and 15 personnel.

Abbott urged Texans to limit activities that may cause sparks or flames, make an emergency plan, and keep emergency supplies easily accessible.

For more safety information and tips on preparing for a wildfire visit texasready.gov and tfsweb.tamu.edu.