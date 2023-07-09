BCSO: Man wanted in Michigan killed in crash after leading deputies on high-speed chase

A man wanted for fraud in Michigan was killed in a rollover crash after leading deputies on a brief high-speed chase overnight on the West Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

SAN ANTONIO – A man wanted for fraud in Michigan was killed in a crash after leading deputies on a brief high-speed chase overnight on the West Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 12:38 a.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Enrique Barrera Highway and Callaghan Road.

Two deputies were driving near the 6400 block of Enrique Barrera Highway when they saw a gray F250 pickup truck heading in the opposite lanes of traffic without headlights on.

The truck driver was swerving back and forth between correct and opposite traffic lanes, according to the BCSO.

Although deputies activated their emergency lights to try and stop the pickup truck, it picked up speed and a pursuit ensued.

Moments later, a Camry at the intersection of Enrique Barrera Highway and Callaghan Road struck the pickup truck. The impact caused the truck to slam into a utility pole and roll over.

The driver of the truck was ejected and, despite lifesaving measures from EMS, died at the scene, deputies said.

The BCSO said the driver and passenger in the Camry did not sustain serious injuries but were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

After further investigation, deputies said the pickup truck driver was staying in a nearby hotel off of Enrique M Barrera Parkway and the truck he was in was stolen.

The driver also had “numerous items believed to be evidence of property crimes,” which include checks, copper items, etc.), the BCSO said.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the hotel room and they spoke with 25-year-old Angelica Avilez.

The BCSO also found meth and other stolen items in the hotel room.

Avilez was taken to the Bexar County Jail for possession of a controlled substance 4 grams - 200 grams.

The driver killed in the crash was a 39-year-old man who had an active warrant in Michigan for fraud. His identity hasn’t been released as of yet.

One of the deputies who responded to the crash is a five-year veteran of the BCSO Gang Unit and will be placed on administrative duty for 10 days as part of the sheriff’s office policy with critical incidents.

