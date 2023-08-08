Maestro Entrepreneur Center taking applications to help second-stage small businesses grow

SAN ANTONIO – Even established small businesses run into obstacles and need to hit the refresh button. The Maestro Entrepreneur Center is taking applications for a program designed to help qualified businesses do just that.

The nonprofit’s Second Stage Entrepreneurship Program is a collaboration with the Edward Lowe Foundation. Qualified businesses can apply on Maestro Entrepreneur Center’s website by Aug. 31.

The initiative is designed to address unique challenges businesses face in the middle ground between startups and mature corporations.

“They’re kind of in that in-between space, and they really want to kind of expand to other markets or move to different types of contracts, whether that’s government contracting or more private contracts,” said Geremy Landin, Maestro’s executive director.

During the three-month program that begins Sept. 7, participating businesses will learn from experts in a wide range of areas such as finance, digital marketing and sales.

To qualify, a business should be based in the San Antonio area, employ between 10 and 99 workers, and have annual revenues between about $1 million and $50 million.

The program is free of charge. It is subsidized by the City of San Antonio and government grants.

