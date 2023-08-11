Man sought after stealing Home Depot credit card, spending nearly $5K, BCSO says

A man accused of stealing a Home Depot credit card and spending nearly $5,000 is being sought by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of stealing a Home Depot credit card and spending nearly $5,000 is being sought by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man wanted for the theft.

Surveillance video from Home Depot was obtained by the BCSO and showed the suspect wearing a green Polo Ralph Lauren hat and shirt, glasses and a full beard.

Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspect is urged to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or via email at BCSOtips@bexar.org. Tips can be made anonymously.