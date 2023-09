The floating buoys in the Rio Grande River will stay for now.

The State of Texas was granted an emergency stay on Thursday, one day after a federal judge ordered the buoys to be moved.

Wednesday’s ruling would have forced the state to move the marine barrier to its riverbank by next Friday.

Thursday’s filing says the stay is granted “pending further order” of a U.S. Appeals Court.