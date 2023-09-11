Fire damages empty home on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are trying to figure out the cause of a fire at a West Side home late Sunday night.

The fire was called in around 11 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Oriole Lane, not far from Bandera Road and St. Mary’s University.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found a house fire with nobody inside. The fire caused damage to two of the rooms in the house before firefighters were finally able to knock down the fire. No injuries to firefighters were reported.

Fire investigators say, however, they are still working to determine the exact cause of the fire.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

A damage estimate to the home was not given.