It may still feel like summer in San Antonio, but check out the beautiful fall foliage elsewhere

Drone footage captured over Morgan County, Utah, shows vibrant fall foliage on Saturday, September 23, 2023 — the official start to the season. The video was posted by Scott T. Taylor, a resident of Magna.

We may have celebrated the arrival of fall in San Antonio with more 100-degree temperatures, but there are places enjoying more seasonable conditions.

Check out the video at the top of this article if you want to enjoy some fall landscapes, just try not to get too jealous.

The video shows drone footage captured over Morgan County, Utah, just northeast of Salt Lake City.

The video was posted by Scott T. Taylor, a resident of Magna, who shot the video along State Highway 65 near Big Mountain Summit.

According to the Utah Office of Tourism, fall foliage typically peaks in that part of the state from now until early October.