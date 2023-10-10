Hacker trying to sell 23andMe’s stolen Jewish ancestry data

A hacker is listing millions of pieces of stolen data from the family genetics site 23andMe for sale online.

That information belongs mostly to people of Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry.

23andMe acknowledged the leak but insisted the company itself wasn’t hit. They say the hacker took usernames and passwords from other hacked websites and tried them on 23andMe.

The hacked data includes usernames, regional locations, and pictures.

Customers are urged to change their passwords and use two-factor authentication.