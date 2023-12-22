TXDOT gives safety tips amid increased law enforcement presence on Texas roads during holiday season

TEXAS – The Texas Highway Patrol will be increasing their enforcement this holiday season.

From Dec. 22 until Jan. 1, state troopers will be looking for traffic violations such as speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and driving while intoxicated, according to TXDOT.

This year’s increased enforcement is a part of “Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort),” a nationwide initiative.

More than 108,400 citations and warnings were issued during last year’s efforts, officials said.

For those who do plan on traveling this holiday season, TXDOT officials said these tips could help keep you safe.

Don’t drink and drive . Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol.

Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles, and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

Slow down , especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas, or construction zones.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write, or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.

If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.

Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver’s License.

Drive defensively , as holiday travel can present additional challenges.

Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only . Not only is it courteous and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).

Don’t cut in front of large trucks, and try not to brake quickly in front of them. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.

If you can Steer It, Clear It : If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.

Check your vehicle to make sure it’s properly maintained, and always ensure your cargo is secure.

Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.

Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas

DPS offers The IWatch Texas program as an additional resource for drivers. The program allows Texans to report suspicious activity confidentially. Tips can be reported on the website, the mobile app, or by calling 844-643-2251.

Officials said the program is not for emergencies, and all emergencies should go through 9-1-1. For more information, click here.