Driver who struck pedestrian during car crash charged with intoxication assault, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – An intoxicated driver was arrested after San Antonio police said they hit a pedestrian during a car crash on the South Side.

The incident happened at 8 p.m. Monday at Roosevelt Avenue and Loop 410.

San Antonio police said a Lexus IS 250 was traveling southbound on Roosevelt and made a left turn to enter the Loop 410 access road but didn’t yield the right of way.

That’s when the sedan struck a Chevrolet Equinox traveling northbound on Roosevelt.

The Lexus was redirected and struck a 67-year-old man who was walking on a sidewalk, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver of the Lexus was found to be intoxicated and was charged with intoxication assault. Their name and age were not released by SAPD.