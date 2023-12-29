All-American, All-Star athletes to take over Alamodome in back-to-back football games

SAN ANTONIO – The best football players from across San Antonio and the nation will showcase their talent in back-to-back football games.

The San Antonio Sports All-Star football and All-American Bowl games will take over the Alamodome on Jan. 6.

The All-American Bowl will start at noon, followed by the All-Star Football Game at 5 p.m.

One ticket is admission for the All-American Bowl and San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game presented by Valero. General admission tickets ($15) are available at the Alamodome Box Office and through Ticketmaster.

All-American Bowl

The nation’s top 100 high school football players will be in San Antonio to compete in the game including the No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2024 class, Jeremiah Smith from Florida.

Veterans Memorial running back and Ohio State commit James Peoples is the lone San Antonio player to make the team, but he will be joined by a stellar pool of players from across Texas. In his senior season, Peoples rushed for over 1,000 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

All-Star Game

While the playoffs for the high school football season have ended, players from area high schools will have one more shot on the gridiron this season.

A total of 117 athletes from 67 high schools will play in the All-Star game. Players from across San Antonio will comprise two teams coached by area high school coaches.

Che Hendrix, head coach at Boerne High School, will coach Team Black, while Blaine Pederson from Madison High School will coach Team Gold.

Players are nominated for the All-Star game — celebrating its 46th anniversary — by their coaches and then selected by a committee of broadcasters, journalists and former coaches.

A goal of the game is to not only allow players to showcase their talent but also increase their chances of securing a scholarship.