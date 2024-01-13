Texas turns down $350 million in summer food assistance for children

San Antonio – A new program will help feed millions of children this summer when they are out of school, but several states, including Texas, are not participating.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s new program will roll out in 35 states, all five territories and four tribes.

The Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer Program, or Summer EBT, provides families with $120 per eligible child for the summer to buy food at grocery stores, farmers markets or other authorized retailers.

“Not to run that program means that the demand for food at the food banks will continue to be high when this resource just sits on the shelf. We are literally leaving food on the table in Texas by not running this program,” said Eric Cooper, CEO and President of the San Antonio Food Bank.

We received this statement from Texas Health and Human Services:

“Ensuring children have access to adequate nutrition supports during the summer months is a priority to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC). Summer EBT is a new permanent program requiring coordination between the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) agency, Child Nutrition agency and its education agency. HHSC, the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) and the Texas Education Agency (TEA) have been in active discussions about implementing a Summer EBT program in Texas since Congress authorized the program in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023. Due to states just receiving Interim Final Rules on Dec.29, 2023 and additional guidance from the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) regarding the program, current resource constraints at the state agencies, the level of effort needed to implement a new program, and the need for new appropriations from the Legislature, it is not feasible for Texas to successfully launch Summer EBT in 2024. HHSC will continue to work with TDA, TEA and our stakeholders to evaluate implementing a Summer EBT program in Texas in the future.”

The director of Health & Food Justice for Every Texan, Rachel Cooper, sent us this statement:

“Every summer, child hunger spikes in Texas as millions of children lose access to free school meals and with grocery prices so high, family budgets often can’t keep up. We are deeply disappointed that Texas will not be participating in the Summer EBT program this year as it would have helped families buy enough food to make up for those missed school meals. Over 3 million children in Texas would be eligible for Summer EBT and it would inject roughly half a billion dollars into our economy, so we need state officials to commit to operating Summer EBT in 2025.”

KSAT reached out to some of the biggest San Antonio School districts, including Northside, North East and San Antonio ISDs. School officials said they will have meals in the summer available for students.

The San Antonio Food Bank will also provide children food during the summer.

“If there was a way we can get this benefit or use the benefit in a different way, I think that’s what I’m suggesting. Hey, if you have $350 million worth of food to give to families, maybe we will purchase the food and distribute it through food banks. There’s a way to get the support to families,” Cooper said.