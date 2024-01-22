Firefighters put out fire at abandoned CPS Energy facility just south of downtown; no reported injuries

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned CPS Energy facility just south of downtown late Sunday night.

The fire was called in around 9:40 p.m. in the 300 block of Mission Road, not far from Steves Avenue and Interstate 10.

Firefighters said they arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the abandoned CPS Energy facility. They put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said the fire was started by a homeless person trying to stay warm, but the fire got out of control.

The person was not in the building when firefighters arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The SAFD said damage was minimal, as it hadn’t spread to the structure.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.