Gov. Abbott issues state emergency response ahead of critical wildfire conditions in Panhandle, West Texas

WEST TEXAS – Gov. Greg Abbott issued a state emergency response ahead of critical wildfire conditions anticipated in the Panhandle and West Texas this weekend and into next week.

The governor’s office said the potential for activity will focus efforts across parts of the Texas Plains and Southwest Texas for areas near Alpine, Amarillo, Andrews, Childress, Lubbock, and Fort Davis.

Abbott directed the Texas Department of Emergency Management to activate the following to support wildfire response:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Over 200 firefighters and 30 fire engines; heavy equipment such as bulldozers and motor graders; All-Hazard Incident Management Teams; Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System strike teams comprised of over 100 personnel and over 30 fire engines; Nearly 20 firefighting aircraft including large airtankers, multi-engine air tankers, single engine airtankers, aerial supervision modules and air attack platforms.

Texas Division of Emergency Management: Emergency response personnel to support requests for state assistance from local officials.

Texas National Guard: Two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with firefighting capability.

Texas Department of State Health Service (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Wildland Fire Support Packages, including paramedics and ambulances.

Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel and equipment to assist with road closures and fuel for firefighting support.

Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers to assist with road closures and traffic control.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as AgriLife Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs.

Texas Animal Health Commission: Personnel to provide livestock support.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring.

“Texans in at-risk areas are urged to remain vigilant, regularly monitor conditions and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones. I thank all of the brave firefighters and emergency personnel who worked around-the-clock to protect their fellow Texans from the recent historic wildfires and will continue to do so in the coming days,” Abbott said in a news release.