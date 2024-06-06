Country music legend Dolly Parton announces new, original Broadway musical ‘Hello, I’m Dolly’

Dolly Parton is seen during CMA Fest on Thursday June 6, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

County music legend Dolly Parton is bringing her life story to Broadway in 2026!

“Hello, I’m Dolly” is an original musical that Parton said she’s been writing for several years. She announced the production at CMA Fest on Thursday.

“Very excited about that, so you’ll get to know all my life up to now, and it’s not a jukebox musical,” Parton told fans in attendance at the festival.

The production will feature hits you know and love, as well as original music and lyrics by the country songstress.

“‘I Wouldn’t Be Here If You Hadn’t Been There,’” Parton told fans at CMA Fest. “And I mean that. And that happens to be the name of one of the songs that’s going to be in my new Broadway musical.”

Parton also announced a new cookbook with her sister, Rachel, coming out on Sept. 17, and a family album, “Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith & Fables,” on Nov. 15, as well as a documentary about the album.

Showtimes and tickets for the music will be available on this website when they are announced.