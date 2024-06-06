93º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Pride Bigger than Texas Festival and Parade organizers seek hundreds of volunteers

Shifts are 1-2 hours on June 29 and June 30

Tags: South Texas Pride, Pride Bigger than Texas Festival and Parade, LGBTQ+, Volunteers
(Avery Everett, KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – Pride San Antonio, which organizes the Pride Bigger than Texas Festival and Parade, is in need of hundreds of volunteers for the upcoming event in late June.

The organization is looking for more than 450 volunteers to help on Saturday, June 29, and the following day.

Recommended Videos

The shifts are one to two hours between 6 a.m. and midnight June 29 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 30.

Pride San Antonio said it needs volunteers for the following tasks:

  • E-ticket gate entry
  • Cash ticket sales
  • Ticket booth sales
  • Vendor check-in
  • Volunteer check-in
  • Festival and parade area cleanup
  • Parade lineup check-in
  • Parade route alignment
  • General setup task - moving tables, boxes, equipment, etc.

Volunteers will receive a shirt and wristband for free entry to the festival, free refreshments on Saturday, and free lunch on Sunday.

If you’d like to sign up as a volunteer, click here.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos