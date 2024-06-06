Pride Bigger than Texas Festival and Parade organizers seek hundreds of volunteers

SAN ANTONIO – Pride San Antonio, which organizes the Pride Bigger than Texas Festival and Parade, is in need of hundreds of volunteers for the upcoming event in late June.

The organization is looking for more than 450 volunteers to help on Saturday, June 29, and the following day.

The shifts are one to two hours between 6 a.m. and midnight June 29 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 30.

Pride San Antonio said it needs volunteers for the following tasks:

E-ticket gate entry

Cash ticket sales

Ticket booth sales

Vendor check-in

Volunteer check-in

Festival and parade area cleanup

Parade lineup check-in

Parade route alignment

General setup task - moving tables, boxes, equipment, etc.

Volunteers will receive a shirt and wristband for free entry to the festival, free refreshments on Saturday, and free lunch on Sunday.

If you’d like to sign up as a volunteer, click here.