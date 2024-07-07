Woman, man found dead in apparent murder-suicide in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A woman and a man died in a murder-suicide in New Braunfels on Saturday evening, according to police.

A news release from NBPD states that officers were dispatched at around 5 p.m. to a home in the 900 block of Pumpkin Ridge for a welfare concern.

Police said a woman had made threats to hurt herself and her boyfriend, and the couple had not had contact with their families for several days.

Officers went to the home and found the couple dead in a bedroom with gunshot wounds.

Police believe the woman, identified as 32-year-old Abigail Garza of Robstown, shot 45-year-old Michael Burrer of New Braunfels and then herself.

This is the first homicide of the year for New Braunfels. The shooting is under investigation.