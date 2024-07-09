Man shot multiple times during altercation outside West Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was shot multiple times during an altercation outside a West Side apartment complex late Monday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 7700 block of Skolout Street, not far from both Highway 90 and Loop 410.

Recommended Videos

According to police, the victim had gotten into an argument with another man who then pulled out a gun and fired multiple times. The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooter fled on foot and has not been found. Officers did not say exactly why the argument occurred.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.