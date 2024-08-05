12-year-old in critical condition after being thrown from vehicle in rollover crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 12-year-old girl is in the hospital in critical condition after she was ejected from a vehicle following a rollover crash late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Interstate 37 and Southeast Military Drive.

According to police, a teenage boy was driving the car when it went off the exit and into some grass, hitting the fence of an apartment complex and rolling over.

Police said the girl was ejected from the car and landed on top of a parked sport utility vehicle in the apartment parking lot.

Neither the driver, nor the girl passenger, were wearing seat belts, police said.

The girl was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where at last check, she was listed in critical condition.

SAPD said the driver was found not to be intoxicated and is now with officers.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.