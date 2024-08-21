Texas Attorney General executes search warrants in Bexar, Frio, Atascosa counties as part of election probe

FILE - A "Vote" sign is seen on the University of Texas campus, Nov. 6, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday executed multiple search warrants in Frio, Atascosa, and Bexar counties as part of an ongoing investigation into election integrity.

The AG’s Election Integrity Unit in 2022 received a referral from the 81st Judicial District Attorney Audrey Louis regarding allegations of election fraud and vote harvesting that occurred during the 2022 elections.

A two-year investigation provided sufficient evidence to obtain the search warrants in furtherance of the ongoing investigation, a news release said.

“Secure elections are the cornerstone of our republic,” Texas Attorney General Paxton said. “We were glad to assist when the District Attorney referred this case to my office for investigation. We are completely committed to protecting the security of the ballot box and the integrity of every legal vote. This means ensuring accountability for anyone committing election crimes.”