Man riding bike struck by driver on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man was rushed to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle on the West Side.

The collision happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Historic Old Highway 90 and San Joaquin Avenue.

Police said the cyclist attempted to cross from north to south without a crosswalk on Historic Old Highway 90 when a vehicle traveling northeast hit the cyclist.

The driver continued driving and did not stop to render aid to the cyclist, police said.

The man was initially transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Authorities later said the victim is expected to recover from his non-life-threatening injuries.

SAPD said the driver, if arrested, would be charged with causing a collision with serious bodily injury.