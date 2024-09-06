93º
Local News

SAPD looking for missing woman with diagnosed medical condition

Jillian Ronshawn Bartow was last seen Thursday

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Jillian Ronshawn Bartow was last seen Thursday in the 5000 block of Midcrown Drive. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a missing woman with a diagnosed medical condition.

Jillian Ronshawn Bartow was last seen Thursday in the 5000 block of Midcrown Drive.

Bartow is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has curly, shoulder-length light brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on the right side of her chest.

She was last seen wearing a beige jacket, blue jeans and a backpack.

If you have seen or may know the whereabouts of Bartow, please call SAPD’s Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

